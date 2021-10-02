Zealium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $32,238.26 and approximately $38.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.00436484 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,946 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

