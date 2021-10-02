Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on VIQ Solutions Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -1.21. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

