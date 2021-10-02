Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) to “Buy”

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of WPC opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.