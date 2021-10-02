Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

RMR stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

