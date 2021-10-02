Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) to “Buy”

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

