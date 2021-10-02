Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MIELF opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

