Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Buy

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

