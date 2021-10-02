Zacks Investment Research Downgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Hold

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $510.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

