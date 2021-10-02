Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $365.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

