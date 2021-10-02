Zacks: Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

