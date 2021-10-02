Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 719,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,013. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.