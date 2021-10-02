Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce $425.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.50 million and the lowest is $423.07 million. Cable One reported sales of $338.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $32.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,845.13. 35,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,974.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,873.68. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.