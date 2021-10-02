Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after buying an additional 179,435 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 396,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.