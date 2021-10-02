Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,968. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

