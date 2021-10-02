Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.70 Million

Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post sales of $24.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $24.10 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $19.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $93.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $94.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $845,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,630,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $267,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,858. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $297.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

