Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,980 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 941,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,260. The company has a market capitalization of $279.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

