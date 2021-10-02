Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.22. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

