Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

