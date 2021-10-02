Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. KLA posted earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

KLAC stock opened at $335.02 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

