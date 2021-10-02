Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). InterDigital reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

