Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post sales of $433.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $530.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.16. 138,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.49. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

