Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

