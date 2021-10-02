Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

