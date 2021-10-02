Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Ameren posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. 917,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,002. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

