Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.95). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

Shares of URGN opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

