Zacks: Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

PSTV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of PSTV opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.37. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $334,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

