Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.60 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.65. Leidos posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

