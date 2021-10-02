Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $15.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.28 billion. HP posted sales of $15.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $62.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.09 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $62.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.22 billion to $62.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 7,473,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

