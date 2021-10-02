Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. HealthEquity has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

