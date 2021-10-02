Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

