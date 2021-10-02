Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of FUN opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.