Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post $4.93 EPS

Analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce earnings per share of $4.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.79. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

NYSE CI traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.60. 1,786,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,753,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

