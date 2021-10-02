Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post sales of $214.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.20 million. CarGurus reported sales of $147.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $807.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,700 shares of company stock worth $14,571,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. 879,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,057. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

