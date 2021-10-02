Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

