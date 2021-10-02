Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.68 EPS

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.