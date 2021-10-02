YUMMY Hits One Day Volume of $427,955.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. YUMMY has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $427,955.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,523,753,446 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars.

