Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce sales of $263.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.38 million. Yelp reported sales of $220.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 99.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

