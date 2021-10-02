Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) vs. USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Financial Contrast

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for USA Truck and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

USA Truck currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.53%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than USA Truck.

Volatility and Risk

USA Truck has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USA Truck and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck $551.14 million 0.25 $4.75 million $0.68 22.81 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.90

USA Truck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Truck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares USA Truck and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck 2.55% 19.81% 4.90% Yellow -1.92% N/A -4.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of USA Truck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of USA Truck shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USA Truck beats Yellow on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, AR.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

