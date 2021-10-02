XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.