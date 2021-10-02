XTX Topco Ltd Invests $741,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,920,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

