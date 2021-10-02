XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $510.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.37 and its 200-day moving average is $523.04. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $252.52 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

