XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for approximately 0.7% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $228.69 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.37 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

