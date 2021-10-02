XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,066,780 shares of company stock worth $2,190,538,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion and a PE ratio of -27.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day moving average is $165.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.15.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

