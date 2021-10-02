XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,324 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 46.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 42.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.08 and its 200 day moving average is $245.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.