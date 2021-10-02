Xponance Inc. Raises Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average of $159.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.