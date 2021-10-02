Xponance Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.