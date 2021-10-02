Xponance Inc. Buys 2,544 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,882,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $482,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

