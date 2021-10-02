Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,876 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

ARES stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

