XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.27.

XPO stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.14. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

