XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard Sells 16,396 Shares

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $260,419.32.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00.

XBiotech stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XBiotech by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XBiotech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

