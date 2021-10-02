Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $109.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.21. 4,562,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,677. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

